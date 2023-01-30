EVANSVILLE — Murray State was hoping to stop a losing streak Friday night at Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball opponent Evansville.
And the Racers seemed to be in a good position after three quarters. They were tied after erasing a four-point deficit.
However, the Purple Aces started the fourth quarter by promptly scoring the first six points and, from that point, Murray State could not catch them. They cut the lead to one point twice and had numerous chances to take the lead, but the iron kept being unkind as Evansville withstood those threats and eventually pulled away to a 75-67 win at a raucous Meeks Family Fieldhouse for the Racers’ third straight loss.
“We got nine straight stops at one point in the fourth quarter and went five minutes without scoring and we shoot 38% from the field (for the game), 21% from (3-point range) and they shoot 43 and 44,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team dropped to 11-7 overall and, for the first time, below .500 in Valley play at 4-5. Evansville moved above the .500 mark overall at 9-8 and tied the Racers for fourth place in The Valley.
“I mean, I thought we got good shots and that we got the shots that we wanted. We found the ability to get wide-open threes in the corner anytime we wanted it, and we didn’t make the shots. Every time, they needed a big play and a big shot, they made it, but that’s the difference in winning and losing.”
As Turner said, the Racers’ defense did a solid job in the final quarter after Evansville scored on six of its first 10 shots, capped by a 3-pointer from 6’1” guard Abby Feit (game-high 26 points) that put the Aces up 67-60 with 5:17 left. Racer forward Hannah McKay (22 points and seven rebounds) scored twice to cut the lead to three, then guard Alexis Burpo’s rebound score pulled the Racers within only 67-66.
That, though, is where things started going wrong for Murray State. Guard Jordyn Hughes (13 points) missed a bomb try for the lead, then two more misses followed. Evansville could not capitalize, though, and Murray State had still another chance to take the lead but could only get a desperation try before the shot-clock buzzer.
Feit then gave Evansville command with a 10-foot jumper with less than a minute left that was followed by a Racer turnover. Feit eventually added two free throws for a five-point lead with 29 seconds left. The Racers would get no closer the rest of the way.
Turnovers proved costly for Murray State as Evansville scored 14 points off 11 Racer miscues, while the Racers only tallied eight points from eight Evansville turnovers. Murray State also was not able to take advantage of a big edge in rebounds — 41-32 —as well as an 11-6 difference on the offensive glass. For all of that work, Evansville still outscored Murray State 34-26 in the paint and forged an 8-8 tie in second-chance points.
Forward Katelyn Young had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds Friday. Along with her big scoring night, Feit had seven rebounds and received scoring help from forwards Celine Dupont (15 points, including a 2-of-2 night from 3-point range) and A’Niah Griffin (10 points, as well as a 2-of-2 night from 3-point range).
