MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky.
Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just six shots with a 4727. On Sunday, a second squad for the Racers went shoulder-to-shoulder with Jacksonville State, falling 4661-4636.
The Racers began the event by firing a season-high in smallbore with a 2351, which they followed with a strong air rifle showing at 2370.
Saturday saw a big performance from Allison Henry, as she notched new career-highs in both smallbore (590) and aggregate (1182). Henry’s smallbore score led all shooters in the six-team event, while her aggregate was the third-highest of the day.
Scott Patterson also fired an 1182 aggregate Saturday, fueled by a season-high performance in air rifle at 596. Matias Kiuru followed Patterson and Henry with an aggregate of 1181, shooting a 587 in smallbore and a 594 in air rifle. On Sunday, Kylie Wright led all shooters with a career-best 1172 aggregate, which included a 584 in smallbore, which was also a career-high.
