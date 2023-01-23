MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team shot a season-high aggregate of 4721 to finish second at the 2023 Withrow Invitational presented by Lapua Saturday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky.

Kentucky claimed the Withrow crown for the fifth-consecutive time, edging the Racers by just six shots with a 4727. On Sunday, a second squad for the Racers went shoulder-to-shoulder with Jacksonville State, falling 4661-4636.

