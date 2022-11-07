Raegan returns

Bethel guard Raegan Blackburn (50) helps teammate Alyia Lee (14) on a 2-on-1 trap of Blackburn's former Murray State teammate Alexis Burpo Tuesday night at the CFSB Center. Blackburn is a graduate student at the McKenzie, Tennessee campus.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — A former Murray State basketball player came back home for a final time last week.

Raegan Blackburn, who played four years with the Racer women and graduated in May, was back on the floor of the CFSB Center on Tuesday as a member of the Bethel Wildcats in their exhibition game with her former team. Blackburn started at a guard position.