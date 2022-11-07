MURRAY — A former Murray State basketball player came back home for a final time last week.
Raegan Blackburn, who played four years with the Racer women and graduated in May, was back on the floor of the CFSB Center on Tuesday as a member of the Bethel Wildcats in their exhibition game with her former team. Blackburn started at a guard position.
Blackburn then led her new team in scoring, totaling 15 points, grabbing three rebounds and dealing out an assist for the NAIA ball club from nearby McKenzie, Tennessee. Murray State won the game by a score of 71-36.
Her best stretch of the night came in the opening quarter as she scored eight of her team’s points to help keep the Wildcats close at 21-15, heading to the second quarter. The second of Blackburn’s two 3-pointers pulled Bethel within 15-13 before the Racers began establishing command.
Blackburn ended the night 6-for-12 from the field and 3-for-5 from 3-point range.
Blackburn battled a knee injury in her last season, but managed to make the most of her time away from the court by becoming a color analyst for Racer women’s radio broadcasts. Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner said she is happy to see Blackburn still playing.
“Seeing Reagan have success makes me proud,” Turner said after Tuesday’s game. “She is an outstanding shooter and is going to be a great leader for their team this season.”
