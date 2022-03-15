SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — The Murray State men’s golf team is teeing it up at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee in an event that finally got underway Monday after bad weather delayed the action of the 54-hole event that has been reduced to 36 holes.
In Monday’s 18 holes, Connor Coombs led the way for MSU with a spot in eighth place on a score of 2-under-par 70, while Quinn Eaton was in 25th place on a score of 73. Other MSU scores and places included Walker Beck in 45th place after a 75 and Kamaren Cunningham in 61st place on a 77. Trey Lewis was in 84th place on a score of 81 and Tyler Powell was in 61st place on a 77 as he played the tournament as a solo player for the Racers.
MSU’s team score of 295 was good for a spot in eighth place. Carson-Newman was the leader at 275, with Oral Roberts (277), Tennessee Tech (287), Marshall (287) and Morehead State (289) rounding out the top-5.
The medalist leader is Lane Wallace of Oral Roberts who carded a score of 66.
The final round is set for Tuesday morning.
Team standings:
Carson-Newman 275 -13
Oral Roberts 277 -11
Tennessee Tech 287 -1
Marshall 287 -1
Morehead State Univ 289 +1
Cleveland State 292 +4
Findlay 294 +6
Murray State 296 +8
Bellarmine 297 +9
Northern Kentucky 299 +11
Detroit Mercy 299 +11
Binghamton 301 +13
Walters State CC 302 +14
Tennessee State U. 309 +21
Alabama A&M 311 +23
Roane State CC 317 +29
Murray State 295
T8 Connor Coombs (1) 70
T25 Quinn Eaton (5) 73
T45 Walker Beck (2) 75
T61 Kamaren Cunningham (3) 77
84 Trey Lewis (4) 81
T61 Tyler Powell (I) 77
