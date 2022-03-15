SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Weather has been the story for the Murray State women’s golf squad at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Sevierville, Tennessee. On Monday, the field of 13 teams finally got the chance to play at the Sevierville Country Club after a March snow storm made the course unplayable over the weekend.
The Racers carded a 307 in the first 18 holes of the event that has been trimmed to 36 holes. MSU was in fifth place just behind fourth place Radford (305), third place North Alabama (300), second place Carson-Newman (298) and leader Findlay (294).
Payton Carter led the Racers with a spot in second place after a score of 72. She was part of a four-way tie for the second spot and just one shot off the 71 from leader Ellie Haughton of Carson-Newman.
Other MSU scores and places included Eliza Mae Kho in 23rd place after a 77 and Alma Garcia with a 78 and a spot in 29th place. MSU’s Ana Picchi was in 41st place with a score of 80 and Emmie Eriksson was in 69th place after an 88. Emma Payne is playing the event as an individual and was in 53rd place on a score of 83.
The final round is set for Tuesday morning in the Smoky Mountains.
Team standings:
Findlay 294 +10
Carson-Newman 298 +14
North Alabama 300 +16
Radford 305 +21
Murray State 307 +23
Tusculum 308 +24
Indiana State 311 +27
Bellarmine 311 +27
Tennessee Tech 313 +29
Lindsey Wilson 314 +30
Tennessee Tech (B) 327 +43
Northern Kentucky 328 +44
Maryville College (TN) 410 +126
Murray State 307
T2 Payton Carter (1) 72
T23 Eliza Kho (2) 77
T29 Alma Garcia (5) 78
T41 Ana Picchi (4) 80
T69 Emmie Eriksson (3) 88
T53 Emma Payne (I) 83
