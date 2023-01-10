MEMPHIS — Murray State basketball fans who are following the NBA progress of former stars Ja Morant and Cameron Payne were disappointed on Sunday.
Both former Racers, both of whom were high draft picks after leaving the Murray campus after only two years with the program, were not in their respective teams’ lineups for games on Sunday. In Memphis, the Grizzlies had to try and handle a tough Utah team without the services of starting point guard Morant. Reports indicate that he was a late scratch due to soreness in his right thigh. Memphis still won game without Morant, 123-118, at FedEx Forum and remained 2 1/2 games ahead of New Orleans for the lead in the Southwest Division.
Morant was also a late scratch Monday night prior to the Griz meeting San Antonio in Memphis. It is not known how long this injury will keep Morant out of action
Meanwhile, the situation for Payne in Phoenix seems more concerning. Sunday, he missed his second game in a row after aggravating a right foot injury last week that had sidelined him for nine games. The injury has been reported as a strain that developed on a play in late December at Houston.
After rehabbing the foot, Payne was able to return to the floor last week at New York and he played well, scoring eight points. However, he re-injured the foot in the first half Wednesday at Cleveland and has remained off the floor since then, including a home loss to Cleveland on Sunday.
This is the same foot he broke in 2016, his second year in the league after being selected by Oklahoma City in the first round.
Phoenix’s next game is set for tonight at Golden State. Payne’s status remains unknown for that game.
