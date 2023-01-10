MEMPHIS — Murray State basketball fans who are following the NBA progress of former stars Ja Morant and Cameron Payne were disappointed on Sunday.

Both former Racers, both of whom were high draft picks after leaving the Murray campus after only two years with the program, were not in their respective teams’ lineups for games on Sunday. In Memphis, the Grizzlies had to try and handle a tough Utah team without the services of starting point guard Morant. Reports indicate that he was a late scratch due to soreness in his right thigh. Memphis still won game without Morant, 123-118, at FedEx Forum and remained 2 1/2 games ahead of New Orleans for the lead in the Southwest Division. 