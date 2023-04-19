Prohm back at Hey Coach

When Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm made his return appearance to the “Hey Coach” radio show in November at the Big Apple Grill & Bar in Murray, Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley (right) was there to ride alongside him as they discussed aspects of the then-young season.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — The Murray State Racers and its loyal fans have enjoyed Neal Bradley as the Voice of the Racers since 1991 on Racer Radio.

In the fall of 2023, Bradley will continue to call Racer football games, but is stepping down from men’s basketball broadcasts after more than 1,000 games over 32 seasons.