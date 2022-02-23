MURRAY — After a big weekend, Murray State softball’s Logan Braundmeier has been named OVC Player of the Week.
In five games at the 2022 Blazer Classic, Braundmeier hit .500 (9-18) with one home run, five doubles, nine RBI and seven runs scored. She had a slugging percentage of .944 and an on-base percentage of .571.
Starting her final season off with a 10-game hitting streak, Braundmeier set a new career-high with three doubles in the five-inning, mercy-rule win over UAB on Saturday.
Braundmeier is top-three in eight offensive categories in the OVC and leads the conference in slugging percentage (.906), doubles (7) and stolen bases (7).
The redshirt senior becomes the first Racer to win OVC Player of the Week in 2022, taking home the honor for the first time in her career.
Braundmeier and the rest of the Racers return to action this weekend as they travel to Macon, Georgia to face Mercer and Middle Tennessee at the Mercer Tournament (Feb. 25-26) at Sikes Field.
