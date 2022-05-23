MURRAY — Outfielder Logan Braundmeier and pitcher Hannah James of the Murray State softball team were honored by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Wednesday by being placed on the All-Mideast Region second team.
James has been one of the best pitchers in the nation this season. She is currently ranked 12th out of all Division I pitchers in ERA at 1.17, third in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 9.87, fifth in shutouts at 10 and 12th in walks allowed per seven innings at 0.87. Over the course of the season, James tied Murray State’s single-game strikeout record with 14, broke her own single-season strikeout with 206 and became the first Racer pitcher to reach 500 strikeouts, currently sitting at 555.
Braundmeier had a monster offensive regular-season for Murray State that saw her lead the team in batting average at .393. She broke the Racers’ single-season doubles record of 19 and now has a nation leading 26 two-baggers. Braundmeier currently boasts the 19th most hits in the country this season with 17 and is 18th in total bases with 128. The senior also tallied 50 runs, 38 RBIs, nine home runs and nine stolen bases, all of which were team bests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.