MURRAY — As he drew closer to the Ohio Valley Conference record for most made 3-pointers in a career, Murray State guard Tevin Brown said it became comparable to chasing a fabled Major League Baseball hitting record.
He wanted it to be over. With 4:14 left in the first half Saturday against Morehead State, it was over. Brown buried a trey from the left side to tie the game at 24-24, sending the fans inside the CFSB Center, who knew immediately what that shot meant, into a frenzy and bringing relief to Brown.
“It feels good man!” Brown said after Saturday’s game, which ended with a 77-66 victory for the Racers that left them in sole possession of first place of the OVC. “But I ain’t going to lie. I’m glad all of that is over.
“I just want to focus on basketball and us winning games now.
“It is a lot of attention and I’m not a person that likes a lot of attention, so now that it’s over, we can get back to playing Racer basketball.”
Coming into Saturday, pretty much every Racer fan knew how many bombs Brown had to hit against the Eagles to break the old mark of 319, set by former Austin Peay long-range specialist Joe Sibbitt. They had been in count-down mode since this subject began being heavily circulated about a month ago.
That was when Brown was approaching his school’s mark that was owned by Racer Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan at 304. He broke that record in mid-January at Eastern Illinois.
“Yeah, there had been a lot of (attention given to the OVC record) coming into this game, knowing how many I had to have to tie or break the record,” the new OVC record holder said.
Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon was in the mood to talk about Brown’s new mark after Saturday’s win.
“It’s a heck of a record,” he said, mentioning one more added bit of attention the 6-5 junior from Fairhope, Alabama faced Saturday. “He had tons of family and friends here today for it and it was in front of a great crowd with that great atmosphere (almost 6,000 fans watched Saturday’s game). That makes it even more special for him.
“If you think about it, and I don’t know the year that the 3-point line came in, but if you think of all of the good players to have come through this league, nobody has now made more 3-pointers than Tevin Brown. It’s a great credit to him.”
