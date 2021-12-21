MURRAY — Murray State’s Tevin Brown was named the Player of the Week for a second consecutive week after a vote by communications directors in the Ohio Valley Conference.
A junior from Fairhope, Alabama, Brown earned the OVC honor after a masterful performance in Murray State’s 87-76 win over Chattanooga on Saturday. Brown scored a career-high 33 points, hitting 11-of-22 field goals (including 7-of-14 3-pointers) and added nine rebounds, two steals, two assists and a block in 38 minutes. It marked the 17th time in his career he had hit five or more 3-pointers in a game and he moved his career made 3-pointers total to 288 (fourth in OVC history).
Four of Brown’s 3-pointers came in the second half as MSU overcame a three-point halftime deficit. His 3-pointer with 9:32 to play gave the Racers the lead for good, as the team ended the game on a 30-18 run.
Brown opened the week with 10 points, six rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in a blowout win over Tennessee Wesleyan.
For the week Brown averaged 21.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks/game while hitting 43.8 percent (14-of-32) from the field, 40.9 percent (9-of-22) from 3-point range and 6-of-6 at the free throw line. Brown ranks 11th nationally in 3-pointers made/game (3.64) and 35th in 3-point percentage (44.4%); he also leads the OVC in scoring (18.9 points/game), is fifth in free throw percentage (77.8%), seventh in assists (3.6/game) and ninth in steals (1.4/game).
The Racers have been honored with four OVC Player of the Week awards this season. Brown’s teammate KJ Williams also won the award twice. Brown is the first Racer to win the honor in back-to-back weeks since Ja Morant won three in a row in 2019.
The Racers are on the road Wednesday for their final non-conference game when they take on the 12th ranked Auburn Tigers at Auburn Arena in Alabama. The game can be heard on Racer Radio through the air signal on Froggy 103.7 FM and streaming audio on Froggy103.com and GoRacers.com. Television coverage is from the SEC Network.
