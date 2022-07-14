MURRAY — It took three games but former Murray State basketball star Tevin Brown has finally played in an NBA contest.
Having signed a free-agent contract with Indiana after not being selected during last month’s NBA Draft, Brown saw the floor for the Pacers Tuesday night in an NBA Summer League game with Detroit. Brown played eight minutes and, appropriately, the all-time Ohio Valley Conference leader in made 3-pointers, scored his only three points of the game on a triple as the Pacers took a 101-87 win in moving to 2-1 in the league.
Brown, a shooting guard, also added a rebound and a steal in his stint Tuesday.
Brown declared for the Draft after his fourth season in Murray, a season that saw the Racers go 31-3 and win the program’s fifth game all time in an NCAA Tournament. Brown was named First Team All-OVC, giving him three All-OVC selections in his Racer career.
Meanwhile, Brown’s teammate for one year at Murray State, Shaq Buchanan, played for a few seconds and did not score Tuesday in Memphis’ resounding 120-84 win over Brooklyn that moved the Grizzlies to 2-1 since starting play in Las Vegas. Buchanan, who was part of the 2019 Racer squad that defeated Marquette in the NCAAs, had played extensively for the Griz during their first few outings in Salt Lake City, including a 16-point output in their second game against Oklahoma City. The 120 points Memphis amassed Tuesday ties the Summer League record that Denver set in 2007.
It is not known how much playing time Brown and Buchanan will receive going forward. Memphis returns to action this afternoon with a 2:30 contest with Boston that can be seen on ESPN3 and NBA TV. The Pacers’ next game is set for 8 Friday night against Washington in a game that will be shown on ESPN2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.