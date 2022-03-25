MURRAY — In the wake of Murray State forward KJ Williams entering the NBA Draft this week, two of his teammates have now taken to social media to discuss their situations.
On Thursday, guard Tevin Brown joined Williams in saying that he will enter the NBA Draft, but his decision was more decisive. Unlike his teammate, this season’s Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year who chose to not hire an agent in his pursuits, Brown did say he would sign with an agent, meaning the end of his collegiate career.
Before Brown made his announcement on Twitter, point guard Justice Hill made an announcement on that social media site where he said he is keeping his options open.
Brown is leaving as among the most decorated players in Murray State history. The 6-5 guard from Fairhope, Alabama joins Williams as a three-time All-OVC selection, the last two times being to the first team. He is also the all-time OVC leader in career made 3-pointers and, like Williams, has won two NCAA Tournament games while at Murray State.
This season, Brown averaged 16.8 points a game and 5.6 rebounds a game. He is leaving Murray State having been one of only two Racers, Glen Green being the other, to have accumulated 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 400 assists in their careers.
“Well, Racer Nation, this time had to come at some point, and all I can say is ‘Thank You’ with all my heart,” Brown said as he opened his comments in Thursday’s post.
“From my teammates, to my coaches, to the coaches’ wives, to the fans, to the community, and to all the kids who attended anything I was a part of in my time as a Racer, thank you for believing in me and letting me be a part of such a great program. You guys took me in with open arms and immediately turned me into family from the time I arrived on campus.
“I will have unforgettable memories forever. This season has been one to remember. I’m sorry we couldn’t finish how everyone felt we should have, but I promise you, I can speak for our program when I say we gave it our all.”
The seventh-seeded Racers reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a dramatic 92-87 overtime win over San Francisco in Indianapolis. However, a suddenly-hot Saint Peter’s team, a 15th seed in the East Region, ended the Racers’ run with a 70-60 win on Saturday, cutting short Murray State’s dreams of a first-ever appearance in the Sweet 16.
Both Williams and Brown have concluded their fourth seasons in Murray, but are classified as juniors because of an extra year being added due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Both were honored in the same manner as seniors for the final home game at the CFSB Center.
Hill, though, is a sophomore and was one of the few bright spots in that loss as he scored a game-high 19 points, showing why he was named OVC Tournament most valuable player, as well as earning Murray State’s third All-OVC First Team selection of the season.
Among the most improved players in the nation, Hill was given the starting nod at the point in the preseason and never relinquished it. In his Twitter message, he indicated the uncertainty surrounding the search for a new Racers head coach, following Matt McMahon’s departure to Louisiana State early this week, is weighing on him.
“I now find myself in the midst of another coaching change, and past experiences reveal it can be a very difficult process to say the least,” Hill said. “However, I find peace knowing my future is in God’s hands and my path will be directed and my steps will be ordered.
“I want to say thank you! From the day I stepped on campus, Murray State has felt like a home away from home. As a result, I’ve made memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. I’ve felt nothing but constant love and support from the entire Murray State community, even when times didn’t seem promising…and for that, I’m forever grateful.”
