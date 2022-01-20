MURRAY — On his second shot attempt in the second half of Murray State’s 72-46 men’s basketball victory at Eastern Illinois Monday afternoon, Racer guard Tevin Brown took his place in the program’s long and storied history.
His 3-pointer with 16:29 remaining in the game not only extended an already large lead for the Racers but it was a record setter. It was the 305th long bomb he has dropped on an opponent in his career, sending him past the man who previously had held that mark, Racer Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan, whose retired number 3 has been displayed in the rafters of the CFSB Center for a few years.
“It means a lot. When you walk in that gym and you see that every day, I think for every players who comes here, that’s the spot you want to be at,” Brown said after the game in which he finished as the team’s leading scorer with 19 points on 5-of-11 shooting from three range. That leaves him at 307 for his career.
“For me, to eclipse somebody that’s up there is a big accomplishment.”
In Canaan, Brown passes a key member of one of Murray State’s greatest teams, the 2011-12 team that won its first 23 games in being ranked in the top 10 for the first time in school history. Canaan’s long-range shooting was a big reason for that success, which came in his junior year.
Monday’s path to history for Brown started in what has been an unusual fashion this season. He hit his first trey attempt of the day before missing his next several tries.
“This year, I feel like I’ve started most of my games by going 0-for-3 or something like that,” he said. “So it kind of feels normal to miss my first five shots, but I just keep shooting the ball.”
The record was part of a memorable Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday weekend for Brown and the Racers. They won all three of their games from Thursday to Monday, starting the stretch with an easy win over OVC foe Tennessee State Thursday in Murray. Saturday was particularly special as the Racers hammered a Belmont ball club that has become one of the biggest thorns in the side of the Murray State program by 22 points and won for the first time at the Bruins’ Curb Event Center in six tries.
However, though winning and making sure his team is doing the things it needs to be successful are the main things for Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, he said watching Brown set the record was an enjoyable moment.
“What a great record to break, especially with all of the great guards who have come through Murray State, and to have had the privilege to watch up close and personal for two years how good of a shooter Isaiah Canaan was from behind the arc,” said McMahon, who was an assistant to Head Coach Steve Prohm during Canaan’s final two years at Murray State.
“For Tevin to break that record … wow! What a credit to him and for him to have sustained it now for four years. He’s been an elite player, consistent every single year and something that is as great about it is that, as great as that record is, he does so many other things. He’s one of three players to wear a Murray State jersey with 1,500 points, 500 rebounds and 350 assists (along with Isaac Spencer and Glen Green).
“Think of all of the elite players who have come through this great basketball program. What an accomplishment this is! And he’s still got a lot of games to go this year. I’m really proud of him and it’s an absolute privilege to coach him.”
Brown will be looking to continue his streak of 3-pointers made in a game tonight when the Racers play EIU for the second time this week at the CFSB Center in Murray. He has hit a trey in 12 straight games; Canaan has the school record at 40.
The Fairhope, Alabama junior will also be looking to help keep the Racers perfect in OVC play. And he said that he probably keep doing what he has done for the last several years, leading up to this contest.
“It’s a lot of early mornings and a lot of late nights in the gym and shooting by myself,” Brown said. “And when you’re by yourself, you don’t want to miss much because you’ve got to go get your own rebounds, so you really try to focus on making shots. Getting (to Murray State), what my coaches have told me has improved my shooting a lot.”
