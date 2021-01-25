MURRAY — The Murray State Racers ran past the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles Saturday 72-63 at the CFSB Center in Murray. The Racers (6-7) snapped a two-game skid at home and improved to 3-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference. MSU continues a four-game home stand with games against Tennessee State and Belmont (Jan. 28 and 30).
Tevin Brown scored 22 points on a season-high six 3-point baskets, while MSU got 15 points and nine rebounds from KJ Williams. Dionte Bostick tossed in nine assists to the MSU attack.
Leading 33-26 at the half, the Racers quickly pushed to a double-digit lead when Bostick scored off a TTU turnover for a 37-26 lead with 18:13 remaining. Brown and Ja’Queze Kirby hit back-to-back threes and took their largest lead of the game at 14:28 on free throws from Chico Carter Jr. Tech got as close as eight points with 3:10 left, but Brown closed the game out with his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 2:48 left.
The Racers produced more than a few good statistical trends. They only committed seven turnovers and had 21 assists on their 25 made field goals. MSU rebounded from a poor night at the free throw line against Jacksonville State by making 11-of-15 for 73 percent. MSU hit 11 threes after making 13 against JSU on Thursday.
Game Notes
Tevin Brown hit six 3-point baskets for his top game this season. Brown’s career-high is nine, which tied him for the MSU record when he did it at UT Martin (01-10-19). The last time Brown hit six in a game was at home against Cumberland (12-28-19). Brown was 8-of-25 in the two games this week for 32 percent. Brown added 11 assists, eight rebounds and six steals this week for the Racers.
After scoring a career-high 29 points Thursday at Austin Peay, TTU’s Jr. Clay ran into the Racers’ defense Saturday and MSU was able to slow him down, especially in the first half. Clay started the game 0-of-6 from the field and only had two points on 1-of-7 from the field in the first 20 minutes. Clay, an All-OVC performer, scored 13 points in the second half.
MSU freshman Dionte Bostick continues to impress from the point guard position. Tonight he played 25 minutes with six points, nine assists and only one turnover. In two games this week, Bostick scored eight points, 15 assists, with only three turnovers in 36 minutes on the floor.
The Racers continue their four-game home stand next week when Tennessee State and Belmont visit the CFSB Center (Jan. 28 and 30). The Racers are 31-6 all-time at home against TSU and have won the last five since their last loss in 2012. That game is famous in MSU history because the Racers were the final undefeated team in the 2011-12 season at 23-0 when the Tigers came into Murray and won. The Racers have hosted Belmont at the CFSB Center five times since the Bruins joined the OVC in 2013 and have won three.
