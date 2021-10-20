MURRAY – With the 2021-22 season fast approaching, the Murray State Racers were selected third in the Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball poll after a vote by the league’s head coaches and communication directors.
The Racers were picked third with 136 points, with Belmont and Morehead State first and second, respectively, with 161 and 141 points. Southeast Missouri (101) and Tennessee State (84) were fourth and fifth with Austin Peay (76), SIUE (65), Tennessee Tech (62), Eastern Illinois (43) and UT Martin (34) rounding out the field of 10 teams.
Murray State’s returning 1,000-point scorers, Tevin Brown and KJ Williams were each named to the All-OVC Preseason Team.
Brown, a junior from Fairhope, Alabama, enters the season with eight of the top 32 single-game 3-point efforts in MSU history. He enters the season with an eye on becoming the all-time leader at Murray State in made 3-pointers with 248. Brown is third, behind only Isaiah Canaan (2009-13) with 304 and Frank Allen (1989-93) at 251.
Williams, a junior from Cleveland, Mississippi, had seven double-doubles last season and two games of 16 rebounds. He enters the season with 1,054 points and 603 rebounds and is one of 15 players that have scored 1,000 points and grabbed 600 rebounds at MSU. He has a chance to be the 10th Racer to get 1,000/700 this season.
The Racers open the 2021-22 season with an exhibition against Brescia at the CFSB Center (Nov. 1) and have their 97th season of basketball officially get underway (Nov. 9) with a home game against Cumberland (TN). The 74th season of play in the OVC gets underway for the Racers at home (Dec. 30) against Southeast Missouri.
The 2021-22 season will see the first regular season games played on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament will be held March 2-5 at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, the fifth-straight year the event has been held at the venue.
2021-22 OVC Men’s Basketball predicted order of finish
Belmont (17 first-place votes) – 161 points
Morehead State (3) - 141
Murray State - 136
Southeast Missouri - 101
Tennessee State - 84
Austin Peay - 76
SIUE - 65
Tennessee Tech - 62
Eastern Illinois - 43
UT Martin - 34
2021-22 Preseason All-OVC Team
F - Johni Broome, Morehead State
G - Tevin Brown, Murray State
G - Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
G - Chris Harris, Southeast Missouri
G - Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
G - Grayson Murphy, Belmont
C - Nick Muszynski, Belmont
G - Skyelar Potter, Morehead State
G - Luke Smith, Belmont
F - KJ Williams, Murray State
Preseason Co-Player of the Year: Grayson Murphy, Belmont and Johni Broome, Morehead State
