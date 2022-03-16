MURRAY — The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced the 2021-22 NABC Division I All-District teams where Tevin Brown was honored for a third-straight season, KJ Williams was named to the award for a second-straight season and Justice Hill was named for the first time.
Murray State head coach Matt McMahon was named the district Coach of the Year for the first time.
As three-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selections, Brown, Williams and first time All-OVC pick, Hill, led the Racers to an undefeated regular season championship in the OVC as the first team to go 18-0 and MSU won two games at the OVC Tournament to advance to the school’s 18th trip to the NCAA Tournament.
This season Brown scored a career-high of 33-points against Chattanooga and he was third in the OVC with a scoring average of 16.9. He led the OVC in all 3-point categories as he ranks 14th and 18th in the nation in made threes (100) and attempted threes (257). Brown enters the NCAA Tournament having made at least one 3-point basket in his last 28 games. He was the OVC Player of the Week three times in a row in December.
Williams was the OVC’s Player of the Year after leading the league with 18.2 points per game and in total points (583). He was also second in the conference in total rebounds (275) and rebound average (8.6). Twice name the Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, Williams was OVC Player of the Week five times. His career-high scoring game came in February at Tennessee State with 39 points and he also produced 11 double-doubles this season.
Hill was the OVC Tournament MVP after a regular season in which he had five games of 20 or points, including a career-high 36 points in a win at Belmont. Hill had a career-high 10 assists in a game against Tennessee Tech. He is 15th in the nation in turnover-assist ratio and posted excellent games this season in assists/turnovers including: (7 assists/1 turnover) vs Belmont and (6 assists/zero turnovers) vs Austin Peay.
The Racers are 30-2 record and are a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament where they take on San Francisco Thursday night in Indianapolis.
