LAS VEGAS — Since getting the starting nod in the first two games of the NBA Summer League with Memphis, former Murray State guard Shaq Buchanan’s playing time has shortened.
However, the player who became one half of the Bounce Brothers duo with now-NBA superstar and fellow Grizzly Ja Morant at Murray is still contributing to the team’s cause. Buchanan had three points, two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes of action Sunday as Memphis got its second win of the Summer League, 70-63, over Minnesota.
It must be noted, though, that, while he was not starting, Buchanan was contributing with the game on the line. His only points came on a 3-pointer that gave Memphis a 52-49 lead with less than seven minutes left in the final quarter.
Buchanan did not figure too heavily in Saturday’s 94-76 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers as he scored two points and had a steal and two assists off the bench. However, he had figured prominently in the Griz’s first win of the Summer League on Thursday by a 95-84 score over Utah. Buchanan had eight points, seven rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes of play as the Griz came from a large early deficit to get the win.
Meanwhile, another former Racer — guard Tevin Brown, who declared for the NBA Draft after the 2021-22 season had concluded — has yet to see action for Indiana.
Both Memphis and Indiana play today. The Griz face Brooklyn at 5:30 this afternoon in a game that will be shown on ESPN2. The Pacers will take the court at 8 against Detroit on ESPN3. Many of these games are also available on the NBA Network.
