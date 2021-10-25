MEMPHIS — Former Murray State basketball standout Shaq Buchanan has been placed on the roster of the NBA G League’s Memphis Hustle.
Buchanan started this season on the training camp roster of the NBA’s Memphis franchise but was waived after a few days.
Buchanan is joined on the hustle by a Murray State teammate, Darnell Cowart. Both players helped the Racers win the 2019 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.
That team went on to defeat Marquette in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. n
