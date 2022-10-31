GREENSBORO, N.C. — Darkness halted the second round of the Murray State men’s golf experience at the Grandover Collegiate in Greensboro, N.C.
John Buchanan had a spot in 16th place to lead the Racers with the last few holes of the second round and the final round to be played Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET in Greensboro, N.C. Buchanan carded an even par 72 in the first round and was 1-under through 15 holes in round two.
