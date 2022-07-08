SALT LAKE CITY — Former Murray State basketball standout Shaq Buchanan made his NBA Summer League debut Wednesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies.
And Buchanan was given a big responsibility for his first action in this arena as he started at one of the guard spots in the Grizzlies’ second game of Summer League play. The Grizzlies did not win — falling by an 87-71 final score to an Oklahoma City team that has started 2-0 — but Buchanan made his presence felt.
Buchanan scored 16 points, second only to forward Kenny Lofton Jr. (19 points) for team-high honors in the game. He was 5-of-15 from the field, including 2-of-9 from 3-point territory. Buchanan was also a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line as he also grabbed seven rebounds and had two assists.
Buchanan was a member of the 2019 Murray State team that defeated Marquette, 83-64, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, giving the program its first win in three tries against Marquette in The Big Dance. Buchanan scored 14 points that day, grabbed six rebounds and had three steals. Racer teammate and current Memphis teammate Ja Morant had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 16 assists.
The Grizzlies faced host Utah Thursday in a game that was not completed until after press time.
At the same time, Buchanan also announced that he would be joining an overseas team for the next two seasons. The Ironi Hai Motors Nes-Ziona club that is based in Israel said that it has signed him for the 2022-23 season. Buchanan had played with both the Grizzlies and the G-League’s Memphis Hustle last season and averaged 19-plus points a game with the Hustle.
In addition, another of Buchanan and Morant’s teammates on the ’19 Racers squad — guard Tevin Brown — will make his Summer League debut later today in Las Vegas. Brown, who declared for the NBA Draft after the conclusion of this past season with Murray State, signed a free-agent deal with Indiana and will help the Pacers face Charlotte in a game that is set for a 4 p.m. tipoff. That game, however, will not be televised.
The next scheduled televised game involving Murray State players in the Summer League will at 8:30 Saturday night on ESPN3 as the Grizzlies face the Los Angeles Clippers in Las Vegas. The next Pacers game is Sunday against the Sacramento Kings in Las Vegas.
These games can be tracked with live stats at www.espn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.