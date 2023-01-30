ISRAEL — Former Murray State basketball star Shaq Buchanan appears to be making a big mark in his first season of overseas ball.
Buchanan, who was with the NBA’s Memphis franchise the past three seasons and played for its G-League team, is averaging more than 18 points a contest for his new team, Ironi Ness Ziona, which plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, is 8-6 this season and was in fourth place ahead of Sunday’s game against Hapoel Tel Aviv.
Heading into that contest, Ironi had lost four of its last five games after starting 7-2. One of those recent games was a 102-85 loss to Tel Aviv in a game where Buchanan had scored a team-high 21 points and tied for the team high with eight rebounds.
Buchanan has had two 30-point outings this season. The first was in a 94-81 win over Bnei Herzliya in which he was 3-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 at the foul line. The second was in a 94-90 win over Hapoel Gilboa Galil as he scored those 30 points without attempting a single 3-pointer, going 13-of-20 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line.
He introduced himself to his new team in rather loud fashion by scoring 25 points in a 95-87 loss to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the season opener.
Buchanan was a member of the Murray State teams that won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament in both 2018 and ’19 and won a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament in 2019 with a blowout of Marquette. Those teams featured an electric point guard by the name of Ja Morant, who the Grizzlies took with the second overall pick of the ’19 NBA Draft.
Buchanan did spend some time with the Grizzlies and did play in a few games. He spent most of his time with the Grizz’s G-League outfit — the Hustle — before taking his talents overseas. The Israeli league regular season ends in April.
