Murray State's Shaq Buchanan (11) drives to the basket against Florida State's Terance Mann (14) during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at XL Center in Hartford, Conn., in 2019.

 Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS

ISRAEL — Former Murray State basketball star Shaq Buchanan appears to be making a big mark in his first season of overseas ball.

Buchanan, who was with the NBA’s Memphis franchise the past three seasons and played for its G-League team, is averaging more than 18 points a contest for his new team, Ironi Ness Ziona, which plays in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, is 8-6 this season and was in fourth place ahead of Sunday’s game against Hapoel Tel Aviv. 

