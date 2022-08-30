Buchanan

Murray State golfer John Buchanan displays a ball to represent his 18-hole score of 60 that he compiled on Sunday during a round at Miller Memorial Golf Course in Calloway County.

 DAVE WINDER/Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — When Murray State’s John Buchanan teed off Sunday in an important team qualifying round for the Racers men’s golf team, his approach was the usual shot-by-shot and hole-by-hole focus. Players call it ‘staying in the moment’.

However, this time, Buchanan’s round was a historic one that Miller Memorial Golf Course outside of Murray, hasn’t seen in 15 years. A senior from Hopkinsville, he carded an 11-under-par 60, which topped the former course record of 61, set by Mark Brant during a team qualifying round in 2007.