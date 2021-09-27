MURRAY —When it comes to the Murray State men’s basketball program’s connection with the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies, everyone, of course, thinks about superstar guard Ja Morant.
However, there is another Racer alum, one of Morant’s teammates no less, who is also in that conversation these days. Shaq Buchanan was huge as a defensive stopper in the backcourt, along with providing key offensive moments in a pair of seasons that both resulted in NCAA Tournament appearances, with the 2019 visit resulting in a smashing blowout win over Marquette.
And Buchanan has not been a stranger to Murray. He has returned several times, including Saturday when, just days ahead of Grizzlies training camp, he was the featured attraction of a Grizzlies Youth Camp on the floor of the same CFSB Center where Buchanan had some of his most memorable moments as a player, including one he said ranks above the rest.
“Yep, Austin Peay on Senior Night,” Buchanan said Saturday morning before joining Grizzlies officials for the camp that attracted about 50 youngsters from throughout the area. “We beat Austin Peay (94-83) and I had a nice night (19 points), it was sold out (9,000-plus fans set a new season attendance record) and we all ran into the student section after the game.”
Now, Buchanan is a few days removed from having learned he was being included on the Grizzlies’ training camp roster. This comes after he had a solid NBA Summer League season where he averaged 26 points, 4.1 rebounds and a team-high 0.6 steals per game.
He recalled the moment he learned he would be going to training camp during a news conference Saturday.
“I actually found out the day that it broke on Twitter that night,” he said of Thursday. Training camp starts Tuesday. “I didn’t have a heads up on that. Then, (the Grizzlies) called me.”
The work Buchanan has done to put himself in this position was something Grizzlies Director of Youth Basketball Programming Antonio Perez was emphasizing to the campers Saturday. In fact. a specific conditioning drill — called hot steps, where players basically ran in place as fast as possible — was renamed.
“We’re now calling these ‘Shaq Steps,’ and that’s because of how hard Shaq has worked,” Perez told the campers. “We’ve got to have people who play good defense and that’s he does.”
“I actually learned (about defensive importance) from my high school coach,” Buchanan said. “But (Murray State Head Coach) Matt (McMahon) still drilled it in us that, if you don’t play defense, you’re not going to be on the court. I’ve been trying to focus more on my jump shot in the off season and my ball handling and decision-making, as well as just being a vocal leader.
“I’m just trying to carry it over from the Summer League. But when it comes to these kids, I’m definitely teaching them about defense. It’ll keep them on the court longer because it’s hard to take somebody off the court if they play defense.”
Buchanan was always very popular with the youngest Racer fans during his playing days and he said he has not forgotten the importance of that aspect of being a player.
“It’s always fun working with kids. I have my own daughter now, so just to be able to counsel other kids is great,” he said. “We worked three or four camps back when I was here and I’m the type of person who will help them with anything. If they ask me about something, I’ll talk to them. I just tried to leave the best example while I was here both on and off the court for kids to be able to live up to. Hey! When I was a kid, I looked up to others as well and I think that is why I carry myself the way that I do.
“It’s also great to bring people back here to see that I helped hang banners up in here and to show them that we worked hard here and won championships. It’s also good to show the (current players) that it’s cool to come back and hang with the guys on the team, showing them the bond that we had when we were here.”
And, as was proven during at least one part of McMahon’s Summer Basketball Camps this year, he is all for attending a reunion. During the first three days of the first session of those camps, the younger players were treated to a counseling lineup that consisted of the starting lineup of the 2019 team — Morant, Buchanan, KJ Williams, Darnell Cowart and Tevin Brown.
“That brought back a lot of memories ... that whole run that we made (including two wins over Belmont in the OVC Tournament title game in Evansville, Indiana). We’d just sit down, telling stories and talking to Matt about it. It was a great time,” he said.
