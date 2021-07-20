MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — The Milwaukee Bucks, as they had in the previous three games, were the tougher team down the stretch and made the key plays in claiming a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns tonight in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.
The win gives the Bucks their first title since 1971 when they were led by the likes of Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson. It also must be noted that a member of that team was former Murray State star Dick Cunningham.
Ironically, another former Racer was trying to win his own title on the other side of the court in Suns reserve guard Cameron Payne, and he made an impact tonight by scoring 10 points, all in the first half, to help the Suns recover from a big early deficit to take the lead by halftime.
However, after the Bucks regained the lead in the third quarter, they held it the rest of the way, and the biggest reason was star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who ended tonight with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots. That included a stunning 17-of-19 performance at the foul line, where he shoots just 59%.
Future Hall of Famer Chris Paul led Phoenix with 26 points. Payne ended with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers. He also grabbed two rebounds as he played just 10 minutes.
Payne was seeking to become the third Racer alum to win a world title, along with Cunningham and "Jumping" Joe Fulks, who helped the Philadelphia Warriors in a title in the 1940s in the BAA, which later became the NBA.
