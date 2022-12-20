MURRAY— Murray State forward DJ Burns was named Missouri Valley Player of the Week as announced Monday from The Valley’s home office in St. Louis.
Burns is the Racers’ third Valley weekly award winner and second to be named Player of the Week after guard Rob Perry was given the honor on Dec. 5. Guard JaCobi Wood was named Newcomer of the Week for Nov. 22.
Burns played big in two home wins for the Racers last week, both of which were in comeback fashion. They overcame a big deficit to defeat Chicago State last Tuesday, 66-65, and were able to grab lead late in Friday’s 68-60 win over Austin Peay.
Against Peay, Burns helped the Racers push their home court winning streak to 20 with a night of 15 points and eight rebounds. In the Chicago State game, he scored 18 points and made it a double-double with 14 rebounds, 11 of which were on the offensive side. For the two games, Burns shot 72% from the field (13-of-18), averaged 16.5 points per game and 11.0 rebounds.
The back-to-back double-digit scoring games for Burns is his first since the Tulsa and UT Chattanooga games this season. He had two other instances in the 2021-22 season, including one of three-straight games vs James Madison, Campbellsville and Middle Tennessee.
Murray State (7-4) travels to a Wednesday game at Middle Tennessee, their final game before a break for Christmas. The Racers are back into Valley games (Dec. 29) when the Southern Illinois Salukis visit the CFSB Center.
