Burns

Murray State forward DJ Burns (55) grabs one of his 14 rebounds last Tuesday night against Chicago State at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY— Murray State forward DJ Burns was named Missouri Valley Player of the Week as announced Monday from The Valley’s home office in St. Louis. 

Burns is the Racers’ third Valley weekly award winner and second to be named Player of the Week after guard Rob Perry was given the honor on Dec. 5. Guard  JaCobi Wood was named Newcomer of the Week for  Nov. 22.