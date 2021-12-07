MURRAY — Murray State’s DJ Burns was named the Newcomer of the Week after a vote by communications directors in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Burns, a transfer from Southern, averaged 15.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks/game last week while hitting 72.2 percent (13-of-18) in a pair of Murray State home court victories. He opened the week with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 98-61 win over Campbellsville. In 22 minutes of action he hit 9-of-11 field goals and blocked a shot. In Saturday’s 93-87 victory over Middle Tennessee, he tallied 12 points and pulled down a season-best 15 rebounds to go along with two assists and a block.
The 15 rebounds are tied for the most by an OVC player this season. Burns ranks second in the OVC in field goal percentage (6.8/game) and fifth in rebounding (6.8/game).
Burns wins his first weekly OVC honor and is the first Racer to be named OVC Newcomer of the Week since Darnell Cowart won the award on Feb. 25, 2019. MSU’s all-time leaders for the award are Jonathan Stark (2016-17) and Jarvis Williams (2013-14) who each won seven.
“It was just relentless effort from him,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon after Saturday night’s win over MTSU. “He finished plays around the goal, got to the free-throw line (and was a solid 4-of-6) and, of course, he gets plenty of rebounds against a high-level team, and this was a team where that was hard to do.”
Burns and the Racers travel to Tennessee Friday for a 7 p.m. game at the FedExForum against the Memphis Tigers. The Racers are back at the CFSB Center Tuesday (Dec. 14) for a game with Tennessee Wesleyan. The day at The Bank is a doubleheader day with the MSU women hosting North Alabama at 5 p.m.
