MURRAY — Someday, fifth-year seniors Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley will be thumbing through the Murray State women’s basketball record book and will see that they are in rather exclusive company.
Though it happened in a disappointing 62-56 loss Sunday against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana, both Murray High alums hit significant milestones in their respective Racer careers. Within minutes of each other, near the end of the first quarter, Burpo grabbed the 800th rebound of her Murray State career, making her one of only eight players to have notched that achievement and Turley became one of only three players to have dished out 500 career assists.
“It goes to show you that you can affect games in a lot of ways other than scoring,” said Racers Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who had both Burpo and Turley as players during her coaching tenure at Murray High.
It was only in December 2021 that Burpo, a 5’9” guard, reached the 500 mark for rebounds in her career. Since then, she has continued being an undersized force on the boards, averaging 7.9 of them last year en route to a Second Team-All Ohio Valley Conference selection. This year, she started a bit slow, but her averages have been creeping upward as she is now averaging 4.8 a contest.
“I just know that when my teammates or I shoot it, I’m going to go get the rebound, whether it’s a make or a miss … whatever,” Burpo said Tuesday. “I know that, sometimes, I can’t control where the ball goes, but I at least can get in position for the rebound. I just try to read it.
“But rebounding is just about whoever wants it, there’s no real talent or anything like that. It’s about whoever has the heart to go get it and that is exciting (to outwork bigger players). Yeah, they could be bigger than you, but it’s just a matter of whether you’re going to go get it or not.”
Even Burpo admits to being surprised at her career number, which now stands at 803.
“Man! That is a lot of rebounds!” she said. “That’s awesome that I’ve got that and I’m thankful.”
Turley, who still has a chance of becoming the school’s all-time leader for made 3-pointers, has a chance to earn the assists mark as well. Sunday, she crossed the 500 mark as she joined current assistant Amber Guffy and Julie Pinson with this accomplishment.
“Obviously, I can’t do it without my teammates, and it makes it easier when you have a post presence like (last year’s OVC Player of the Year) Katelyn (Young) dominating the paint, or whenever you have shooters like (guards) Jordyn (Hughes) or Briley (Pena) and slashers like Alexis. If definitely makes it easier,” Turley said.
“I can’t thank my teammates enough because assists are about me making a pass and them knocking down shots. Obviously, I don’t think about my own personal achievements (right now), but I think that, once I’m done with it and I am looking back, I’ll be like, ‘Wow! I really did that. That’s pretty awesome.’”
For now, though, both players admitted that these accomplishments do not mean a whole lot, not when the team is mired in a four-game losing streak and with a powerful team like Belmont up next on the schedule. The Racers, who beat Belmont earlier this season in Murray, take their second shot at the Bruins Thursday in Nashville.
