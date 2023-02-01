MURRAY — Someday, fifth-year seniors Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley will be thumbing through the Murray State women’s basketball record book and will see that they are in rather exclusive company.

Though it happened in a disappointing 62-56 loss Sunday against Indiana State in Terre Haute, Indiana, both Murray High alums hit significant milestones in their respective Racer careers. Within minutes of each other, near the end of the first quarter, Burpo grabbed the 800th rebound of her Murray State career, making her one of only eight players to have notched that achievement and Turley became one of only three players to have dished out 500 career assists.

