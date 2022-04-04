JOHN WRIGHT • Sports Editor • jwright@murrayledger.com
MURRAY — Two of the Murray State women’s basketball team’s biggest weapons are not ready to leave the college game behind just yet.
Late last week, the program announced on its Facebook page that Murray High alums Alexis Burpo and Macey Turley, both guards, will return for their fifth seasons, respectively. Burpo was an All-Ohio Valley Conference Second Team selection this past season, while Turley was an All-OVC First Team selection for the second straight season. Together, they helped the Racers to a 22-10 record this past season and an appearance in the semifinals of the OVC Tournament and a berth in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament.
“I think it says a lot about our program and the culture that’s been created, that they would want to put their lives on pause for a little bit and come back for another year,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who will now head into her sixth year armed with two of her reliable veterans for the program’s first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“We are super excited to have them back, especially going to The Valley. That will be a whole new experience and it’ll be nice to have their veteran leadership.”
Turner said the possibility that Burpo and Turley would return was “speculated” within the program. However, nothing was certain until the players decided to make their intentions known.
Turner said she believes one factor drove their decisions to stay.
“I think they wanted to give it one more chance, and obviously winning a championship is the goal,” she said.
Something else Turner said has resulted from the duo’s announcements is excitement among recruits and the returning players.
“I’ve heard a lot of great things from their parents. They’re just really excited about the future of our program and the opportunity for their daughters to learn from two veteran players like them,” she said. “I think it’s a win-win.”
Burpo averaged 10.7 points per game, while averaging 7.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. She also blocked 22 shots and had 25 steals.
Turley averaged 13.6 ppg, 3.4 apg and 3.4 rpg. She also had 30 steals.
