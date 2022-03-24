INDIANAPOLIS — It was rather fitting that Joe Gentry was working behind the scenes Saturday when Murray State met Saint Peter’s in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in his hometown of Indianapolis.
He is very familiar with Murray State, because he was the play-by-play voice for fellow mid-major Butler in March 2010 when the two teams met in the NCAA second round in San Jose, California. Butler, an Indy campus, won that encounter, 54-52, two days after the Racers upset Southeastern Conference representative Vanderbilt on a now-legendary buzzer-beating jumper from guard Danero Thomas.
And as the Racers prepared to return to the second-round spotlight at Indy’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where Gentry was working in media relations for the tourney, he remembered some of the events of that day in San Jose.
“First, I can remember sitting there watching Murray State beat Vanderbilt,” he said during an interview at the sprawling media room inside Gainbridge. “I hadn’t seen Murray play a lot during the season because everybody was following their own team. So they knock off Vandy (on a Thursday) and Butler was down to (Texas El-Paso) before coming back.
“So you get to Saturday’s game and it was a low-scoring game. I do know that Murray led 33-26 with I want to say about 10 minutes left in the game.”
In this rare battle of mid-majors past the first round of the Big Dance, Gentry said things were tense on the Bulldogs’ side. Star forward Gordon Hayward was being held in check by the Racers’ defense and scoring was obviously at a premium. Then, as happens so often in these types of games, an unknown commodity surfaced.
“For Butler, you had Ronald Nored, the point guard, who wasn’t a scorer, but he ended up leading Butler in scoring (15 points) and got an and-one to give them the lead late. Yet, Murray still had a shot,” Gentry recalled of Nored’s driving layup with 25 seconds left that untied a 50-50 game and gave the Bulldogs a 53-50 lead. Murray State answered with two free throws, then Butler went 1-of-2 at the line on its end, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.
However, the Racers could not fire a shot as the Bulldogs deflected a pass that led to a scramble for the ball that ended as the clock expired. Murray State ended its season at 31-6, the first of three 31-win seasons for the Racers.
“They at least got the shot that could have won the game, so that, right there, was classic March Madness,” Gentry said, noting how boyish-appearing and virtually unflappable Butler Head Coach Brad Stevens (who later coached the Boston Celtics of the NBA) had prepared his team for Head Coach Billy Kennedy’s Racers.
“I know Brad Stevens and all of his coaching staff knew all about Murray and they also knew about the pressure that comes from being in a one-bid league (Butler had missed out on NCAA bids in the past because it failed to win the Horizon League Tournament and claim that league’s automatic bid). It didn’t matter what you did in the regular season, you had to win that conference tournament, even after all of the work you did. So we could really relate to (Murray State) and, honestly, maybe we preferred to play Vandy instead of Murray because, by then, we knew how good they were.”
Ironically, Saturday’s game, won by Saint Peter’s, involved two mid-majors, as was the case in 2010, which Gentry said warmed his heart. It remains to be seen what will happen this week with the Peacocks in the Sweet 16. In 2010, Butler had a lot more work to do.
After handling 12th-seeded UTEP and 13th-seeded Murray State, the No. 5 Bulldogs eliminated the top seed of the West Region, Syracuse, before beating No. 2 Kansas State to advance to the Final Four, which happened to be on home soil, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indy.
The Bulldogs then outfought always-physical Michigan State before meeting Duke in the national title game in front of 71,000-plus fans. By now, pretty much everyone knows how that went as Hayward’s half-court shot barely missed as it banked off the glass and hit the rim, allowing the Blue Devils to escape with a 61-59 win.
Gentry said he thought he was watching one of the greatest basketball shots ever as Hayward launched the ball.
“Absolutely, and I had seen a shot in a high school game from half-court earlier by (future Notre Dame star) Luke Zeller win (the 2005 Indiana Class 3A state title for Washington). Interestingly, Gordon had a baseline floater on the next-to-last possession over (Duke center Brian) Zoubek that I also thought was going in,” he recalled. “But that last shot I think would’ve been the best sports moment ever. You had a Cinderella team against Duke, a team you love or hate, right, and Butler is playing at home.
“Some people here were joking that, had Hayward’s shot gone in, you might have seen the court stormed for the first time ever in the NCAA Tournament.”
This was not the first time that Murray State lost to a team that advanced to the title game. In 1988, Head Coach Steve Newton’s Racers upset North Carolina State in the first round in Lincoln, Nebraska, then just missed an upset of Kansas in the second round. That Kansas team, coached by basketball legend Larry Brown and featuring All-American forward Danny Manning, later won the title and, like Butler in 2010, the Jayhawks played that Final Four on what could be seen as home soil, nearby Kansas City.
However, Gentry wonders how things would have gone had the Racers prevailed over the Bulldogs that day in San Jose. His thoughts probably should bring a chill to every Murray State fan.
“So you have Murray with the chance to take the lead or even win the game. Who knows? Maybe they would have been playing in Indy and they may have had the shot against Duke for the championship,” he said, remembering how he chatted with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley before the game that Saturday afternoon. “And I’m glad to hear Neal is still doing play-by-play. Yeah, we talked out there and he was great, and it’s one of those things where you’re talking before the game about how only one of you is going on to the next round and you don’t know what’s going to happen.
“I didn’t know Butler or Murray State was going to play for a national championship that day. Could Murray have done that? Yeah, they could have.”
