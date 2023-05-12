MURRAY — Murray State Athletics has announced that women’s tennis head coach Jorge Caetano has signed a one-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season.
The 2023-24 campaign will be the 10th season for Caetano at the helm of the program. He owns a 100-79 record since taking over the Racers in 2015.
“This extension is a direct reflection of the tremendous job Jorge has done guiding our tennis program through its first year in the Missouri Valley Conference,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “We are excited to watch the team continue to flourish under his leadership as we continue to work towards competing for championships.”
Caetano successfully led MSU through its first season in the Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) in 2023, including the program’s first win in the MVC Tournament and his 100th career victory.
“My main goal as a coach is to develop our student-athletes not only as tennis players, but as people,” Caetano said. “The foundation and core values of our program are Family, Truth, Learning, Accountability and Appreciation. Representing Murray State is a privilege and we have been able to create an environment where our players enjoy working together, are honest with each other and are eager to learn by stepping out of their comfort zone and understanding that the only way to get better is through trial and error. We embrace making good mistakes as it gets us one step closer to becoming champions at the tennis courts and in life.”
As a first-year coach in 2015, Caetano led the Racers to the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) regular season and tournament championship - earning a trip to the NCAA Tournament. They finished with a 17-4 overall record, 9-1 in the OVC, and unbeaten at home at 11-0. Erin Patton was also undefeated during the regular season.
During his tenure, he has produced 12 All-Conference selections and coached Nancy Karaky to the 2015 OVC Freshman of the Year award, the first in program history.
One of the team’s most memorable seasons came in 2018, when Caetano led the Racers to a 14-8 overall record, with an 8-1 mark in the OVC. The team also went a perfect 8-0 at home.
