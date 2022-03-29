MURRAY — Steve Prohm did not have to look far to see familiar faces Monday as he was formally introduced as the 17th men’s head basketball coach in Murray State’s history.
Actually, he was surrounded during his introductory event inside the Gene W. Ray Center for Murray State Basketball. Immediately in front of him, of course, was his immediate family of wife Katie Ross and their four children.
However, as he gazed at row after row of fans, community and business leaders and university officials, he saw people he knew the first time he handled the Racer reins between 2011 and 2015. Those were also the people giving him smiles, handshakes and lots of hugs as they welcomed him back to the program a week to the day that one of his assistants — Matt McMahon — had left Murray to take the head coaching position at Southeastern Conference member LSU.
“(Sunday) night, we were driving home and I told (wife) Katie, ‘This feels right. I feel really good. I’m in a good place,’” Prohm said as he returned to a place where he started by leading Murray State to rarefied air in his debut season (a first-ever ranking in the top 10 nationally and a first-round win in the NCAA Tournament). In 2015, he left for Big 12 powerhouse Iowa State and left last season after six years with the Cyclones that included three visits to the NCAAs two Big 12 Tournament titles.
His career record at Murray State and Iowa State is a combined 201-124, having led Murray State to a 104-29 record, reaching 100 wins faster than any Racer coach.
However, as he spoke Monday, he said those things do not matter now.
“I didn’t come back to live in the past,” he said, indicating that this is not possible because Murray State is entering a new era with its inclusion into the Missouri Valley Conference after about 70 years with the Ohio Valley Conference. “I came back to go after The Valley championship. This (pointing to The Valley logo), to me, is a new chapter - the school, the university. The OVC is closed and Matt put an exclamation point on the OVC with the way he finished (by winning the program’s 27th OVC regular season title and 18th OVC Tournament title).
“That’s all behind us. I’m not comparing (accomplishments from the OVC era at Murray State) and I don’t want anybody to compare that. Comparison is the thief of joy, so I’m here for a whole new beginning.”
Prohm said the past year out of coaching since his departure from Iowa State allowed him to grow as a person, as well as a coach. Iowa State and Prohm parted ways after a 2020-21 season in which the Cyclones won only two games.
The Iowa State situation was not discussed in great detail Monday, but Prohm mentioned that situation in talking about his growth.
“I think I’ve got great balance in my life, but I understand (better about coaching) because I’ve seen the highs and the lows with this,” he said. “I’ve taken a team deep into the NCAA Tournament (the 2018-19 Cyclones reached the Sweet 16) and I’ve won championships. I’ve also parted ways with programs and you’ve got to have humbleness in success and you’ve got to have humbleness through failure, although I wouldn’t call it ‘failure,’ but you’ve got to be able to grow in both areas.
“I think the year off was great for me. I put myself in a great mindset. Physically, I’m in a great place and, mentally, I’m in a great place and I do think that I found that I love basketball and I love watching tape and watching film and the Xs and Os and figuring out the next play.”
One person who does not seem concerned about the Iowa State situation is Murray State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal. Monday, he said the path toward hiring Prohm began after he and other members of a search committee had conducted 24 to 48 hours of phone calls and Zoom meeting online after McMahon left for LSU last Monday, March 21.
“It starts very quickly and you certainly have thoughts in your mind as to where you want to go,” Saal said, noting that the timing of this situation arising was very important. “You want to be proactive because there are a few factors to consider and one of those is that this was happening on spring break (when current players are away from campus), so you have a sense of urgency and we needed to move very quickly to pivot and determine what is best for Murray State.”
Saal said it did not take long to realize what he called the obvious.
“There is not a candidate that would measure up to Coach Prohm,” he said. “For me, obviously, the competitive aspects are very important but, from a character standpoint and a relationship standpoint, those were the clear separators.
“I’m as thrilled as can be to lock arms with Coach Prohm.”
Even with someone of Prohm’s reputation at Murray State, there is no guarantee that this will be enough to prevent current players from McMahon’s last Racers team from leaving or the members of the current recruiting class from decommitting.
Prohm said he has been talking with current players since he was named head coach on Friday. He said he plans to talk with the recruits in person later this week.
“They need to do what’s best for them and it may be tough for them to return. But I’m going to do whatever I can to help them. That’s just part of the world we’re in right now with college athletics, and if they move on, I’d wish them nothing but the best,” he said, adding that Murray State will be very active when it comes to the transfer portal.
