MURRAY — Murray State Athletics will roll out the Winner’s Circle, the official student fan group of the Racers, in the fall for the 2023-24 school year and the students will want to get into the club as quickly as possible.
The Racers are notching great successes in their first year in the Missouri Valley Conference and the student body is a critical piece for the Racers to continue to grow.
“We are thrilled to create this tremendous student supporters’ group in alignment with our campus partners as an official student organization,” Director of Athletics Nico Yantko said. “The Winner’s Circle will not only incentivize our students to create a raucous environment at our home events, but also engage them through direct connections on campus and involvement with the Racer Club.”
Remember the days of the Racer men’s basketball team in 2011-12? The Racers were the final undefeated team in the nation at 23-0, had a top-10 national ranking, and the CFSB Center was sold out for the final seven games of the season. All-America selection Isaiah Canaan led that team and became an NBA star. Since that time, Cameron Payne helped the Racers win 25 games in a row in the 2014-15 season before becoming an NBA lottery pick. And of course, Ja Morant led the Racers to victory at the NCAA Tournament before becoming the second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and winning the Rookie of the Year Award with the Memphis Grizzlies.
The constant has been Racer Nation and the students of Murray State have always been there supporting the team. This is one of the reasons the Racers have the best fanbase in The Valley.
“The Winner’s Circle provides students the opportunity to get involved on campus in a unique way while also supporting their peers,” Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Don Robertson said. “This organization has been created by the students, for the students, and I cannot wait to see how they transform the gameday experience at our home athletic events.”
The $25 membership fee brings many benefits to the student who becomes part of the Winner’s Circle.
