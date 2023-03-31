ATHENS, Greece — When he signed to play for Greek basketball power Olympiacos BC last summer, former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan said he was educating himself on the Reds’ rivalry with Athens-area foe Panathinaikos.

It resembles most sports rivalries in the United States. The opposing fan bases probably would forgive winning only one game, if that victory was in the rivalry known as the “Derby of Eternal Enemies.” 