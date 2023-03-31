ATHENS, Greece — When he signed to play for Greek basketball power Olympiacos BC last summer, former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan said he was educating himself on the Reds’ rivalry with Athens-area foe Panathinaikos.
It resembles most sports rivalries in the United States. The opposing fan bases probably would forgive winning only one game, if that victory was in the rivalry known as the “Derby of Eternal Enemies.”
Last week, for the third time this season, Canaan saw how it felt to be on the winning side as the Reds edged the Greens, 76-74, in front a packed house of 19,000-plus crazed fans at Olympic Indoor Hall in Athens. This marked the Reds’ second two-point win over the Greens this season. The other win came by 24 points.
Canaan did his part too, scoring 12 points and grabbing four rebounds in the win. He was 3-for-5 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range. Canaan was one of three Reds to finish in double figures.
The win also continued a stretch where the Reds have not lost to the Greens since 2021.
This game was not within the Euroleague parameters, but was a contest inside the Greek HEBA A1 league, where the Reds are undefeated this season (19-0). A few days later, the Reds claimed their latest Greek HEBA A1 win, 103-75, over GS Lavrio in Lavrio with Canaan again scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from 3-point range.
However, the winning ways did not continue as the Reds were beaten last Friday, 90-75, by Euroleague opponent KK Partizan in Serbia. Canaan only had four points as the Reds fell to 21-9 in Euroleague play, tied with Real Madrid. However, the Reds remained in first place by virtue of a tiebreaker.
