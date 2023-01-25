SPORTS BKN-KINGS-SIXERS 11 PD

Former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan, right, playing for Philadelphia, dribbles away from a double-team against the Sacramento Kings’ Kosta Koufos, left, and Omri Casspi during a game in 2016 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. 

 Yong Kim

PERISTERI, Greece — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan had to miss a game with Greek Euroleague team Olympiacos BC earlier this month because of a reported kidney stone.

However, it appears he has regained his stride quite well. Monday, he scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range as the Reds edged host Peristeri BC, 87-86 in game within the Greek HEBA A1 League, where the Reds are undefeated this season in 13 games.

Tags

Recommended for you