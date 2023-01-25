PERISTERI, Greece — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan had to miss a game with Greek Euroleague team Olympiacos BC earlier this month because of a reported kidney stone.
However, it appears he has regained his stride quite well. Monday, he scored 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range as the Reds edged host Peristeri BC, 87-86 in game within the Greek HEBA A1 League, where the Reds are undefeated this season in 13 games.
Reports indicate that Canaan first noticed pains upon the team returning to Athens from a game in Bologna, Italy against Euroleague opponent Virtus Bologna. The Reds won that game by a score of 85-83 in which Canaan had only two points. He then missed the Reds’ 97-60 home win over AS Apollon Patros, another Greek HEBA A1 foe, at Peace and Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.
Canaan was back on the court for the Reds’ next game, a 73-60 win at Peace and Friendship Stadium against Real Madrid, which moved the Reds to 13-7 in Euroleague play. This game, played Friday, resulted in Canaan scoring three points with his only basket being a made three.
It was just before Canaan fell ill that he had his best game so far this season, a 24-point explosion in a 111-71 blowout of HEBA A1 League opponent AEK Athens. In this game, played on Jan. 8 in Piraeus, Canaan was 8-of-11 on 3-pointers.
Back in December, Canaan also had a nice game against the Reds’ Euroleague arch rival — Panathinaikos — as he was 4-of-7 on threes and scored 17 points in Olympiacos’ 95-71 blowout of the Greens in Athens.
Canaan and the Reds will return to Euroleague play on Friday when they host Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv.
