THESSALONIKI, Macedonia — Former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan appears to be gaining his form with Greek franchise Olympiacos BC of the EuroLeague.
After beginning the season in the starting lineup, then being relegated to the bench, Canaan is back in the starting lineup and is flourishing. Proof of this can be found in Sunday’s 88-68 win Sunday over PAOK BC in a road contest in Macedonia.
Canaan was the Reds’ leading scorer in this game with 17 points, along with two rebounds and one assist. The former Racer sharpshooter was 7-of-12 from the field and was 3-of-7 with his specialty, the 3-point shot. He did not attempt a free throw.
Two games earlier, Canaan started and had nine points, all on bombs, and added two boards and four assists in a 117-71 blowout of Virtus Bologna on the Big Red’s home court.
And about a week ago, Canaan again started and scored eight points, six of which came on threes, and added a rebound and three assists as Olympiacos edged bitter arch rival Panathinaikios, 68-66, on the Reds’ home court.
These wins have allowed the Reds to begin EuroLeague play 9-0. Canaan and the Reds will look to continue their good play today when they host LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne.
