Former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan (0) dunks for the Chicago Bulls in the first half of a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the United Center in Chicago in 2016. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/TNS)

 Chris Sweda

THESSALONIKI, Macedonia — Former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan appears to be gaining his form with Greek franchise Olympiacos BC of the EuroLeague.

After beginning the season in the starting lineup, then being relegated to the bench, Canaan is back in the starting lineup and is flourishing. Proof of this can be found in Sunday’s 88-68 win Sunday over PAOK BC in a road contest in Macedonia. 