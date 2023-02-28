VALENCIA, Spain — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan continues to be part of a big season for Olympiacos B.C. of the Euroleague.

Canaan had seven points and a rebound from his starting guard role as the Reds defeated Valencia Basket, 92-85, Friday at Pabello Municipal Fuente San Luis in Valencia. Most important, the win moved the Reds to 18-7 in Euroleague play, which is still at the top of the league by a half-game over Real Madrid and a full game ahead of Barcelona. 

