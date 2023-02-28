VALENCIA, Spain — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan continues to be part of a big season for Olympiacos B.C. of the Euroleague.
Canaan had seven points and a rebound from his starting guard role as the Reds defeated Valencia Basket, 92-85, Friday at Pabello Municipal Fuente San Luis in Valencia. Most important, the win moved the Reds to 18-7 in Euroleague play, which is still at the top of the league by a half-game over Real Madrid and a full game ahead of Barcelona.
The Euroleague consists of teams from throughout Europe and has produced numerous players that have eventually come to the United States to join NBA teams.
However, Olympiacos is also part of the Greek HEBA A1 league, which is for only teams from Greece. The Reds are also leading that league as well with a perfect 15-0 mark, giving it an overall record of 33-7 so far this season.
Canaan and the Reds will try to continue their solid play later this week when they head to Milan, Italy to face Euroleague opponent AX Armani Exchange on Friday. That will be followed by a Sunday matchup in the Greek HEBA A1 league against Kolossos Rodou BC.
