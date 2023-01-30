FALIRO, Greece — Former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan had nine points as Olympiacos BC played its way into a first-place tie in the Euroleague over the weekend with a 95-89 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv at Peace and Friendship Stadium outside of Athens.
Canaan was 2-of-6 from 3-point range and also added two rebounds for the Reds, who improved to 14-7 in Euroleague play. The Reds are now tied with Real Madrid but have the tie-breaker in their favor. Canaan is in his first year with the Greek-based team after playing the past few years for other European teams, including one from Russia last year. He left team that after Russia declared war on Ukraine.
