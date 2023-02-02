ISTANBUL — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan seemed to find the form that made him a Racer legend Tuesday afternoon in Euroleague action.

Canaan, a guard for Olympiacos BC of Greece, was 6-of-9 from 3-point range, on his way to 20 points as the Reds took the Euroleague lead with a 93-73 blowout of Fenerbahce Beko in a road game at Istanbul, Turkey. 

Tags

Recommended for you