ISTANBUL — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan seemed to find the form that made him a Racer legend Tuesday afternoon in Euroleague action.
Canaan, a guard for Olympiacos BC of Greece, was 6-of-9 from 3-point range, on his way to 20 points as the Reds took the Euroleague lead with a 93-73 blowout of Fenerbahce Beko in a road game at Istanbul, Turkey.
In a little more than 21 minutes of floor time, Canaan, whose 3-point bombs brought Racer Nation to its feet in the early to mid-2010s, was 7-of-12 from the field with the vast majority of his shots being launched from beyond the arc. Canaan also showed his ability to battle the big boys as he emerged with five rebounds, two of which were on the offensive end.
The win moved the Reds into sole possession of first place in the Euroleague, a half game ahead of Real Madrid (14-7). The Reds have also won seven games in a row.
Tuesday’s explosion for Canaan came a game after he had failed to score in a Greek HEBA A1 game with Aris BC, a game the Reds won by the score of 89-75 at their home arena, Peace and Friendship Stadium in Faliro. Canaan only played a little more than five minutes in that Sunday afternoon contest.
Canaan and the Reds will take a few days between games before a home date Friday with Anadolu Efes.
