FALIRO, Greece — Former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan’s first season as a member of the Olympiacos BC team is quickly becoming quite memorable.
Canaan is continuing as the starting point guard and is contributing to a team that is maintaining the lead in the Euroleague standings. As of Monday, the Reds, as they are known, sit atop the Euroleague with a record of 17-7, one game ahead of Real Madrid BC out of Spain.
In addition, the Reds — perhaps nicknamed as such in order to differentiate from their Athens-area arch rivals, the Panathinaikos Greens — also play games in the Greek HEBA A1 league, where they are undefeated this season at 15-0. Combined with Euroleague games, the Reds are an impressive 32-7 this season.
The Reds’ latest win came Sunday in a HEBA A1 game with Ionikos Nikaias BC, won by Olympiacos, 100-68, at the Reds’ home venue, Peace and Friendship Stadium in the Athens suburb of Faliro.
In that game, Canaan played 20 minutes and scored seven points, had one assist and a steal. In Olympiacos’ previous game, a 93-60 blowout of ALBA Berlin at 02 World in Berlin, Canaan had six points, two steals and two rebounds in 20 minutes on the floor.
Olympiacos has now won its last 10 games. Its last loss was by an 80-64 count to AS Monaco Basket on Jan. 10 in Monaco. The Reds now have a lengthy break between games as they are next scheduled to play Valencia Basket on Feb. 24 in Valencia, Spain.
