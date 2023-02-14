FALIRO, Greece — Former Murray State star Isaiah Canaan’s first season as a member of the Olympiacos BC team is quickly becoming quite memorable.

Canaan is continuing as the starting point guard and is contributing to a team that is maintaining the lead in the Euroleague standings. As of Monday, the Reds, as they are known, sit atop the Euroleague with a record of 17-7, one game ahead of Real Madrid BC out of Spain.

