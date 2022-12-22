LYON, France — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan had a good game for Greek team Olympiacos BC of the EuroLeague last Thursday.
Unfortunately, it came in a losing effort as the Reds fell to ASVEL Basket by a 77-75 final score in Lyon, France. Canaan had 14 points, second on the team, out of the starting point guard position in a little less than 19 minutes on the floor.
Canaan was the starter at the beginning of the season but was placed on the bench after a few rough outings. He has come back to improve his play and has been reinserted as the starting point guard.
Canaan’s 3-point stroke seems to be awakening. He was 4-of-6 from that range in the loss to ASVEL Basket. That was the stroke that allowed Canaan to become Murray State’s all-time leader in made 3-pointers until Tevin Brown passed him last year. Canaan ended his Racer career with 304 made treys and ranks fifth al-time on the Racers scoring list with 2.050 points.
The Reds return to their home venue — Peace and Friendship Stadium in Faliro, Greece — today for a game against KK Crvena Zvezda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.