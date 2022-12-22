Canaan 76ers

Orlando Magic guard Victor Oladipo fights for possession on the floor with Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Canaan in 2016, at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

 Charles King/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

LYON, France — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan had a good game for Greek team Olympiacos BC of the EuroLeague last Thursday.

Unfortunately, it came in a losing effort as the Reds fell to ASVEL Basket by a 77-75 final score in Lyon, France. Canaan had 14 points, second on the team, out of the starting point guard position in a little less than 19 minutes on the floor.