MURRAY — A Murray State Hall of Famer is like most basketball players.
They cannot — usually, that is — win every game. Isaiah Canaan is no different. For every great moment he has experienced, there have been some bad ones.
Some are more painful than others, and even though it came outside of his home country, the United States, he experienced a defeat a few months ago that is definitely near the top of the list. In the championship game of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, largely seen as the top world-wide league behind America’s NBA, his Olympiacos team fell on a last-second shot to Real Madrid in Lithuania.
Driving the needle a little deeper into the spine was that not only had Canaan played one of his best games since coming to the Greek team a year ago, it happened on his birthday.
“I gave it everything I could,” said Canaan over the weekend as he participated in the annual Racer Hoopalooza reunion for Murray State players and coaches. In that game against Madrid, he scored a season-high 21 points and set a new Final Four record with five 3-pointers.
It was not enough, though, as Madrid won, 79-78.
“You know? I just wanted to win so bad. I’ve always wanted to get to that moment (winning a championship, like many other Murray State players have been able to do over the years) and I tried to make the best of it and capitalize on it.
“Nobody wants to lose a tough game like that but there can only be one winner. And Madrid made the last shot and we didn’t.”
Canaan was trying to join former Racers like fellow Hall of Famer Marcus Brown, current assistant coach T.J. Sapp and his former teammate Tony Easley in finding great success overseas in the form of titles. Easley, who was the starting center for the 2010 Racer squad that upset Vanderbilt for the program’s second win in an NCAA Tournament game, won titles in Italy and has stayed in tune with the international scene since retiring from the game.
He said he watched the Euroleague title game, where the Reds had a six-point lead with more than two minutes left, and knew his former teammate had to be hurting at the result.
“Whooooh! That was a tough one,” Easley said Saturday after he and Canaan played in the Hoopalooza pick-up game. “It’s trauma, man! That’s part of the game but you don’t want it to happen.
“We’re invested (in an overseas team) the same way we were here, and you’re side-by-side with other guys who are going through the blood, sweat and tears with you. You build that certain bond and it just builds and builds, man!”
The good news for Canaan, who has the distinction of being among a handful of players to have won two NCAA games (he got another win in 2012) is that his next shot with the Reds begins in a few months. The Reds picked up the option on the second year of Canaan’s contract early last month, meaning he will once again be part of the team’s — and his — pursuit of a title. They were the class of the Euroleague during the regular season and should be strong again.
That also gives Canaan the chance to further endear himself to the Reds fan base, which seemed to really take to him toward the end of the season.
“Yeah, the fans and the city of Piraeus are real passionate about their team and they’ve got high expectations,” he said, noting that he was given an up-close look with how fans respond to one particular team, Athens-area arch rival Panathinaikos, also known as ‘the Greens.”
Olympiacos swept the Greens in Canaan’s first season.
“Yeah, I’m part of that now,” he said of the rivalry, referred to as the “Derby of the Eternal Enemies,” one that is so heated, it has been known to result in rioting, even fisticuffs, with the opposing fan bases. “Oh yeah, but, last year, we handled our business and we’ve been doing a good job.
“Our fans are great. As long as you go out and give everything you’ve got, they’ll love you.”
Easley said he expects Canaan to respond well.
“Nothing but good is going to come from it,” he said.
