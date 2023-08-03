Canaan vs. Ellington

Murray State Hall of Famer Isaiah Canaan tries to keep the ball away from Nick Ellington, a member of the 2023-24 Racer team during Saturday's pick-up game that was part of the annual Racer Hoopalooza reunion for Murray State players. Canaan's first season with Greek team Olympiacos of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague resulted in a regular-season title but also a heartbreaking loss in the championship game of the Euroleague Final Four.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — A Murray State Hall of Famer is like most basketball players.

They cannot — usually, that is — win every game. Isaiah Canaan is no different. For every great moment he has experienced, there have been some bad ones.

