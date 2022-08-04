MURRAY —Just listing these brings visions of ultra intensity for the players and especially the fans.
• Alabama vs. Auburn or Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland in football.
• Cubs vs. Cardinals or Red Sox vs. Yankees in baseball.
• Duke vs. North Carolina or Lakers vs. Celtics in basketball.
Many a couch or car has been burned and many arrests have been made because of how hot things can become with these rivalries. English Premier League soccer has been known to take these American disagreements to levels unknown.
Now, Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan is about to experience the Greek version. A few weeks ago, he signed to play for Olympiacos B.C., which is one of two very successful programs that represent the Athens area. The other is Panathinaikos and the flashpoint between these two fan bases is simple; they hate each other and that is not understating things. Reports from over the years indicate that most contests between the teams results in as much action in the seats as on the court.
So they put a lot of stock in the athletes representing them, and Canaan said he cannot wait to start doing his part for Olympiacos when the Greek League season begins later this year.
“Those are the types of rivalries you want to be in and I feel that getting ready to be part of that is a blessing,” Canaan said over the weekend as he participated in the annual Racer Hoopalooza reunion for Murray State players. “That’s one of the biggest rivalries in all of Europe and I look forward to being part of that tradition, and I do look forward to seeing how the fans come out over there.
“This gives me an opportunity to go over there and win a Euroleague championship.”
How crazy is this series? In 2019, Olympiacos, known as the Reds, became so incensed with what it felt was unfair officiating during its games with Panathinaikos (the Greens) that it chose to not play anymore games with their rivals the rest of that season and chose to essentially forfeit a playoff series. Panathinaikos was then coached by former Kentucky and Louisville skipper Rick Pitino, adding spice to the storyline. Pregame festivities include colored flares being displayed in the stands with actual firecrackers even becoming part of the atmosphere, even though the games are indoors.
However, when these two do put their jagged relationship to the side and play ball, the results are usually quite memorable. While Panathinaikos holds a large edge in wins in the all-time series and has eight Euroleague titles to the Reds’ three, Olympiacos has lately had the upper hand and just missed playing for the Euroleague title last season, falling 77-74 to eventual champion Anadolu Efes of Turkey. Olympiacos was 23-1, while Panathinaikos was 22-2 with both losses coming to the Reds.
Canaan starred for the Racers in the early 2010s and was part of two teams that won NCAA Tournament games, one in 2010 and the other in ’12. While it was significantly tamer than what appears to be happening in Greece, Canaan said he has experience with a red-hot rivalry.
“It’s like what we had with Austin Peay. There will be a lot more fans there, but it’s definitely that caliber,” he said. “I don’t know all of the details (about the rivalry), but it’s definitely a big rivalry. All I know is that Olympiacos wants to beat Panathinaikos and Panathinaikos wants to beat Olympiacos, so that’s what it is and I’m on the red side and that’s who I’m fighting for.”
Canaan spent several years with NBA teams but has spent the past two seasons in the Euroleague. He played for UNICS (a Russian club) and Galatasaray (based in Turkey) last season.
Eurohoops.com said Canaan averaged about 12.4 points a game between those two teams. He left UNICS about midway through this past season due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I enjoyed it (in Russia) and I had two good years there. I hate what’s going on with the politics of the world but that’s out of my control,” he said, adding that he chose to leave the Russian team on his own in February. “It was my decision but me and my family talked about it and we came to the conclusion that it was best for me to come on home and that’s what I did.
“I did go to Indianapolis (after arriving back in the United States to see Murray State play in the NCAA Tournament) and I was able to work my schedule out to see two great games (including the Racers’ heart-stopping fifth-ever NCAA win against San Francisco). It was good to go support Racer Nation.
“I try to get (to Murray) at least twice a year and I do have family up here and, now that (Racers Head Coach Steve) Prohm is back, I’ll still be around. When (former Racers Head Coach Matt) McMahon was here, I was around just as much because those were my coaches when I was here (McMahon, now at Louisiana State, was an assistant under Prohm during Canaan’s playing days), so I want to show the same love they showed me.”
