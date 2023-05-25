KAUNAS, Lithuania — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan had been waiting for a game like this, and on his birthday no less.
Up and down throughout his first season with Olympiacos BC of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, Canaan had a day to remember in the championship game of the 2023 Final Four Sunday. Canaan tied a Final Four record with five 3-pointers on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor. The last of his baskets, a 15-footer from the left side, in fact, seemed to put the Reds in the catbird seat, up six points with a little more than two minutes left against Real Madrid.
Little did Canaan and his teammates know that they would not score another point as Real roared back to snatch a 79-78 win and the championship of the league seen by most basketball observers as the best in the world, behind the NBA.
“They made one more play than we did. Give Madrid credit. They just made one more play than we did,” said a very disappointed Canaan during a post-game interview. “It’s tough .. you know? To lose like that. It was a hard-fought game.
“I want to thank our fans for coming here and giving us everything they had. We really appreciated it. I’m just sorry we couldn’t pull it off for them.”
The Reds entered the Final Four as the top seed after finishing first place, only one game ahead of Madrid, in the regular season. Olympiacos almost did not reach Lithuania as it was extended the full five games in the opening-round series with a Fenerbahce Beko club that obviously did not care about having been swept in the regular season and having lost those games by fairly wide margins.
Once in Kaunas, the Reds seemed to be more comfortable. They hammered AS Monaco Basket on the semifinals , 76-62, as Canaan, the Reds’ starter at point guard, scored seven points on 3-of-5 shooting from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range. Canaan also had two steals in his more than 19 minutes of playing time.
However, it was in the title game that Canaan really seemed to relive his days as a master sharpshooter with the Racers and bringing the CFSB Center to its collective feet. Sunday, the long-range stroke was working and the large contingent of Reds fans who made the trip from Greece were enjoying every made bomb.
In the end, though, it was Madrid, who had trailed by as many as 10 points — 24-14 — displaying the toughness necessary to not only stay in the game, but eventually to win it.
After Canaan’s jumper with 2:13 left put the Reds up 78-72, Madrid slowly cut the lead in the final two minutes and it was Sergio Llull’s basket with three seconds left that put Madrid ahead to stay. Kostas Sloukas had a shot to win it for the Reds, but it was off target.
“It was a roller-coaster for me (this season), just coming to a new team, new environment, new system, new teammates. But as the season went on, things started getting for me and I got a chance to experience a lot with this group,” Canaan said after the game. “I’m very blessed and very fortunate to be part of a great organization and play with a lot of players that believe in me.
“I feel like I’ve found a home. I just did everything I could.”
