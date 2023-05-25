KAUNAS, Lithuania — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan had been waiting for a game like this, and on his birthday no less. 

Up and down throughout his first season with Olympiacos BC of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, Canaan had a day to remember in the championship game of the 2023 Final Four Sunday. Canaan tied a Final Four record with five 3-pointers on 7-of-9 shooting from the floor. The last of his baskets, a 15-footer from the left side, in fact, seemed to put the Reds in the catbird seat, up six points with a little more than two minutes left against Real Madrid.

