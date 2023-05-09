FILERO, Greece — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan’s first season with a Greek professional team has entered its most important stretch.
Olympiacos BC of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague that has produced numerous players that have gone on to play in the United States’ National Basketball Association won the regular season with a 24-10 record. However, the Reds are finding their first playoff matchup to be quite difficult.
Opponent Fenerbahce Beko has managed to tie the first-round playoff series at 2-2 after Friday’s 73-69 win at the Sinan Erdem Dome in Turkey. The top-seeded Reds opened the series with a 79-68 win on April 26 at Peace and Friendship Stadium in Filero, a suburb of Athens, Greece. Beko, though, came back to win Game 2, 82-72, before the Reds won Game 3 by a narrow 72-71 score.
That now sets up today’s deciding Game 5 in Filero, where the Reds should have a strong home-court advantage that can give them an extra boost.
So far in the series, Canaan has contributed well at times. He opened the series, in fact, with an outstanding game, scoring 18 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range in a little more than 18 minutes of play as the starting point guard.
Beko seemed to give Canaan more attention in the next game, holding him to only six points on 2-of-2 shooting from 3-point range. Canaan also had a rebound, steal and blocked shot in the loss. He failed to score, missing both of his shot attempts, in the one-point win in Turkey in Game 3, but seemed to regain his form in Friday’s loss as he scored 12 points (5-of-11 from the field, 2-of-5 on 3-point tries) with a rebound and three steals.
Game 5 is set for 1 p.m. Central today.
The Reds were 2-0 against Beko in the regular season and won those games by comfortable margins. The winner advances to the Euroleague Final Four.
