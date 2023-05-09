FILERO, Greece — Former Murray State basketball star Isaiah Canaan’s first season with a Greek professional team has entered its most important stretch.

Olympiacos BC of the Turkish Airlines Euroleague that has produced numerous players that have gone on to play in the United States’ National Basketball Association won the regular season with a 24-10 record. However, the Reds are finding their first playoff matchup to be quite difficult.

Tags

Recommended for you