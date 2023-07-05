BOWLING GREEN — Heading into this year’s Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Women’s State Amateur Championship, Murray State star and defending champion Payton Carter said that she had not fared too well in events at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Well, she did not get the repeat she wanted last week in her latest appearance at Bowling Green. However, this one seemed to go much better than previous events in which she has played.
Carter, in fact, was the best player by a long way in the first two days in which stroke play (top scores for 18 holes) was the name of the game. However, it was a player from nearby Glasgow that was able to edge Carter in the first match-play battle of the semifinals, ending Carter’s run.
Abbie Lee, a product of Glasgow High School (only half-an-hour from Bowling Green) who plays collegiately at Middle Tennessee, defeated the Henderson native, 1-up in a match that required the full 18 holes to complete last Wednesday. Lee then was defeated 3&2 in the championship match later that afternoon with Bellarmine player Alaina Schmitt of Louisville.
Lee had to pull a rabbit out of the hat to defeat Carter, who won this event last year at Georgetown. She buried a 25-foot birdie putt to win that match. This marked the second time this year that a long birdie putt has beaten Carter on the last hole. In the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Annbriar Golf Club in Waterloo, Illinois in April, Evansville’s Kate Petrova drained a 20-footer on the second hole of a three-way playoff to defeat Carter and Kristen Giles of Drake.
Carter had just put herself into that playoff with a miraculous par on the 18th hole after watching a five-stroke lead evaporate. She had to have a dramatic up-and-down that started with a 165-yard approach shot to a green whose hole was positioned barely above a ridge. She knocked that shot within five feet of the hole, then made the putt.
This moment may have been the catalyst for Carter being named The Valley Player of the Year, marking the second straight year she was given a conference Player of the Year honor. She was named 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year and won that year’s OVC individual title.
Until last Wednesday, Carter had been the class of the field. After the first two days of play, Carter was 2-under par with the second-place golfer five strokes back. Her sharpness may have been helped by a determination to play well at a venue that she said had been anything but kind to her in the past.
Carter participated in several Kentucky High School Athletic Association state tourneys during her days of playing for Henderson County High School, where Murray State Hall of Famer Jessica Grace (formerly Widman) was her coach. Several of those events were at Bowling Green and she said the best she placed in a state tourney was 15th.
Carter was not the only Racer to play in Bowling Green. Teammate Kaitlyn Zieba was tied for the 11th-best score after the first two rounds. Emma Payne tied for 16th, while McKenna Stahl tied for 20th and Ellie West of Graves County was 23rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.