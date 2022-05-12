FRANKLIN — Murray State’s Payton Carter wrapped her appearance at the NCAA Women’s Golf Franklin Regional with a spot in 36th place in a field of 66 competitors Wednesday at the Vanderbilt University at the Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.
As the eighth Murray State individual champion in program history in Ohio Valley Conference women’s golf, Carter gave a good account of her abilities by producing a score line of 77-71-75=223. The second-round 1-under-par 71 was Carter’s sixth round in the 21-22 season of par or better.
In Carter’s final round at the Legend’s, she started from the first tee after playing from the tenth tee for the first two rounds and was 4-over after six holes, but made the turn with a 3-over-par 39. Her back nine holes featured seven pars with one birdie and bogey for an even par 36.
