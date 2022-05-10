MURRAY — The course was the longest Payton Carter had played in the 2021-22 season and the greens were more difficult, but that didn’t stop the Murray State women’s golf junior from giving a good account of herself in round one of the NCAA Franklin Regional of the 2022 Women’s Golf Championship. The 54-hole event is being hosted by Vanderbilt University at the Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee.
Outstanding lag-putting kept Carter in the game as she posted 5-over-par 77 in round for a spot in 50th place in the field of 66 players. Carter is fourth among the six solo players in the field. She had several two-putt pars and bogeys as she started on the 10th tee and made the turn with a 3-over-par 39 after one birdie and four bogeys. She finished with a 2-over-par 38 on the front nine. Playing the North Course that was stretched out to 6,450 yards, Carter hit some wayward tee shots and wasn’t able to take advantage of her length on the Legend’s par-5 holes.
Carter’s second round Tuesday begins at 8:55 a.m. again from the 10th tee of the North Course. She will be paired with Tara Bettle of UNCG and again with Annie Kim of Houston.
As the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference individual champion from last month, the native of Henderson, Carter is representing the Murray State program and the conference.
