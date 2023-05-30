TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — Murray State golfer Payton Carter was not successful Wednesday in claiming one of the two spots available from the United States Women’s Open Qualifier at historic Bellerive Country Club near St. Louis.
However, the reigning Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year did not have a horrible experience either. On a course that has hosted a U.S Open and two PGA Championships on the men’s side, Carter ended in the upper half of the leaderboard as her score of 79 was 22nd out of 78 players.
