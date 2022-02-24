COVINGTON, La. — Payton Carter came home with a 21st- place finish to lead the Murray State women’s golf team at the Tchefuncta Invitational, which was hosted by South Alabama, in Covington, Louisiana.
The Racers improved 20 shots from the first to the third round and placed ninth with team scores of 327-321-307=955.
Carter scored rounds of 77-80-74=231, as her final-round 74 was the low round of the 54-hole event for the Racers. Murray State’s Eliza Mae Kho carded rounds of 78-79-76=233 for a spot in 30th place, while Alma Garcia placed 46th on scores of 86-82-79=247.
McKenna Stahl’s scores of 88-82-78=248 produced a spot in 47th place. Murray State’s Emmie Eriksson finished 49th on scores of 86-80-83=249. Lauren Gilchrist played the tournament as an individual for the Racers and placed 51st on rounds of 87-84-79=250.
South Alabama (883) was the team winner with Southern Mississippi (896), Incarnate Word (900), the University of Arkansas-Little Rock (903) and Louisiana-Monroe (913) making up the top five finishers.
Merche Corbacho of Southern Miss and Katja Mueller of Little Rock shared medalist honors at 216.
The Tchefuncta Country Club played to a Par-71 and a length of 6,044 yards.
The next challenge for the Racers is at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate (March 13-15) hosted by Tennessee Tech at Sevierville Golf Club in Sevierville, Tennessee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.